Combined Value Of REITs, InvITs, Muni Bonds To Be As Big As GDP, Says SEBI Chief

The combined value of REITs, InvITs and municipal bonds will become as big as the country's gross domestic product, SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the SEBI-NISM Research Conference, she said the Indian equity market has already reached that number.

The value of REITs, InvITs, and municipal bonds will exceed the value of goods and services in the private sector, she said. The market regulator's key focus is to facilitate smaller units of REIT ownership.

The inclusion of government bonds in global indices will lead to passive investments, according to Buch. "There will be significant confidence in corporate debt as well."

On Monday, Buch had said that SEBI was mulling additional disclosures due to patterns of price manipulation in initial public offerings of small and medium enterprises.