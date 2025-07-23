Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Falls Over 2% On Weak Q1 Earnings

Shares of Colgate Palmolive India Ltd. fell over 2% on Wednesday after the company announced its first-quarter results for fiscal 2025-26.

The company's net profit fell over 11% and margin contracted amid subdued urban demand.

The consolidated net profit of the toothpaste maker fell to Rs 320.6 crore in the April-June quarter, missing analysts' estimate, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 346.25 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Post Q1 results, brokerages took a cautious stance on Colgate Palmolive India Ltd. While JP Morgan maintained 'overweight' with the target price cut to Rs 2,625 from Rs 2,750, HSBC maintained 'hold' with the target price cut to Rs 2,600 from Rs 2,700.