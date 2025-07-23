Colgate Palmolive India Share Price Falls Over 2% On Weak Q1 Earnings
Shares of Colgate Palmolive India Ltd. fell over 2% on Wednesday after the company announced its first-quarter results for fiscal 2025-26.
The company's net profit fell over 11% and margin contracted amid subdued urban demand.
The consolidated net profit of the toothpaste maker fell to Rs 320.6 crore in the April-June quarter, missing analysts' estimate, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 346.25 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Post Q1 results, brokerages took a cautious stance on Colgate Palmolive India Ltd. While JP Morgan maintained 'overweight' with the target price cut to Rs 2,625 from Rs 2,750, HSBC maintained 'hold' with the target price cut to Rs 2,600 from Rs 2,700.
Colgate Palmolive Share Price
Shares of Colgate Palmolive fell as much as 2.33 % to Rs 2,324.10 apiece. They pared losses to trade 1.52% lower at Rs 2,340.90 apiece, as of 9:19 a.m. This compares to a 0.29% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has fallen 26.06% in the last 12 months and 12.52 % year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.52 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 43.49.
Out of 34 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, 12 recommend a 'hold' and 12 suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 5.3%.