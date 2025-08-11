CoinDesk Owner Bullish Boosts IPO Size, Seeking $990 Million

Bullish increased the size and price of its initial public offering, boosting the potential deal size to $990 million from about $629 million as crypto-related companies look to ride high investor interest.

The digital-asset exchange operator and owner of media outlet CoinDesk now plans to market 30 million shares for $32 to $33 each, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The Cayman Islands-based firm previously looked to sell 20.3 million shares for $28 to $31 each.

At the top of the new range, Bullish would have a market value of about $4.8 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filing, compared with about $4.2 billion previously.