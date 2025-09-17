Cohance Lifesciences Block Deal: Promoter Likely To Offload Rs 1,756-Crore Stake

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd.'s promoter is likely to offload stake worth Rs 1,756.2 crore on Thursday, NDTV Profit learnt from persons privy to the development.

The promoter entity, Jusmiral Holdings Ltd., will sell 1.9 crore shares, representing 5.1% stake in the company.

The floor price for the stake sale has been set at Rs 900 per share. This is at a discount of 6.9% from the last closing market price of Rs 965.50 apiece.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd is the sole broker for this deal.

According to BSE, the promoter holds 33.08% stake in the company as of June 2025.

Global brokerage Jefferies last month initiated coverage on the pharmaceutical stock with a 'Buy' rating at a target of Rs 1,150, citing the company's differentiated technology-led CRDMO platform and strong positioning in the fast-growing Antibody Drug Conjugate segment.