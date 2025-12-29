Coforge Shares In Focus On Mega $2.35 Billion Encora Acquisition Plan

Under the terms of the transaction, Coforge will issue equity shares worth $1.89 billion (around Rs 17,032 crore) to Encora’s shareholders through a preferential allotment. The shares will be issued at Rs 1,815 apiece, representing a premium of 8.5% to Coforge’s previous closing price.

As a result, Encora’s shareholders — including private equity majors Advent International and Warburg Pincus — will collectively hold about 20% of Coforge’s expanded equity base. Notably, the sellers will not receive any cash consideration, effectively making this a pure all-stock deal.

To clean up Encora’s balance sheet, Coforge also plans to raise up to $550 million (around Rs 5,000 crore) through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or bridge loan. The proceeds will be used to retire an existing term loan at Encora.

The transaction is expected to close within four to six months, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, including clearances from the Reserve Bank of India and US authorities.