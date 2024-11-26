Coforge Share Price Hits Record High As JPMorgan Is 'Overweight' On Healthy Business Momentum

Coforge Ltd.'s share price rose to hit its lifetime high as it remains JPMorgan's top pick in the sector, given healthy business momentum. The brokerage, which has an 'overweight' rating on the stock, hosted the company's Chief Financial Officer, Saurabh Goel, at the JPM TMT Conference.

The stock has gained around 8% in five consecutive sessions of rise. The brokerage has an unchanged target price of Rs 9,600 for the stock, which implies 11.4% upside.

The company is enjoying strong brood based demand across banking, insurance, travel and the public sector, JPMorgan said. It is proactively going after large transformation deals that provide more visibility and help firm up wallet share with clients, it said.