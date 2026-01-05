Coforge Deal Saves The Day For Advent’s Portfolio Woes? 

Global private equity firm Advent International’s large deal with Coforge Ltd. has put the spotlight on its other portfolio companies, especially, in the listed space where Advent has a majority control. Sources told NDTV Profit that few strategies of Advent have been a concern for stakeholders in those portfolio companies.

Market participants who invested in Advent’s portfolio companies have shared concerns with NDTV Profit on value creation by the PE firm. The issues regarding two strategies, i.e., management changes, and exit mechanism in firms with controlling position, seen in multiple portfolio companies.

Concerns by institutional investors are primarily on three such companies, exit from Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and performance of Eureka Forbes, and Cohance. Sources share that Advent's exit from CG Consumer Electricals was seen leaving the company without direction. Similarly, Eureka Forbes, Cohance were on the radar for management changes and witnessed a stock slump post the stake sale by Advent.