Cochin Shipyard Share Price Falls As Government Plans To Sell 5% Stake

Cochin Shipyard's share price fell on Wednesday following the news that government plans to sell 5% stake in the company through an offer-for-sale. As of quarter ending June Government of India held 72.9% stake in the company, according to BSE.

The Cochin Shipyard offer will open on Oct. 16 and close on Oct. 17, with the floor price set at Rs 1,540 per share, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.



As the promoter of Cochin Shipyard, the government will sell up to 65.77 lakh equity shares of a face value of Rs 5 each for a base offer of 2.5%, Cochin Shipyard said in its exchange filing. The OFS will include an oversubscription option of additional 2.5% and 25,000 equity shares or 0.19% of the offer shares of the company, may be offered to eligible employees of the company.

