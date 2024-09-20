Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Lead Defence Rally

Defence stocks experienced a significant rebound on Friday, with some shares soaring by as much as 10% in trade. Cochin Shipyard Ltd. snapped a four-day losing streak to finally gain in today's session, with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. on the second spot on the leaderboard.

Cochin Shipyard led the charge, hitting the 10% upper circuit. The stock's uptick is particularly timely, as it is set to trade ex-dividend starting Sept. 23. The stock was trading at Rs 1,846.05 apiece, as of 12:57 p.m.

Additionally, Garden Reach Shipbuilders Ltd. and Mazagon Dock Ltd. recorded gains of 9.63% and 8.75%, respectively, while Bharat Dynamics rose by 5.5%.

Other notable gainers included Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd., which rose by 5% trading at Rs 1,124.70 apiece, and Bharat Electronics Ltd., which saw an increase of 2.46% on National Stock Exchange.