Cochin Shipyard Declares Rs 4 Per Share Interim Dividend — Check Record Date, Other Details

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per fully paid up equity share with a face value of Rs 5 for FY26, as per an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The record date to determine the number of eligible shareholders has been declared as Nov. 18, 2025, while payment or disbursement of the said interim dividend will done on or before Dec. 11.

Investors eyeing dividend payouts or corporate action benefits must closely monitor these dates to ensure eligibility. To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility. The ex-dividend date, which typically precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.