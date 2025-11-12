Cochin Shipyard Declares Rs 4 Per Share Interim Dividend — Check Record Date, Other Details
The record date to determine the number of eligible shareholders has been declared as Nov. 18, 2025, while payment or disbursement of the said interim dividend will done on or before Dec. 11.
Cochin Shipyard Ltd. declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per fully paid up equity share with a face value of Rs 5 for FY26, as per an exchange filing on Wednesday.
Investors eyeing dividend payouts or corporate action benefits must closely monitor these dates to ensure eligibility. To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility. The ex-dividend date, which typically precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Cochin Shipyard Q2 Financial Results
Cochin Shipyard Ltd. reported a significant decline in its second quarter earnings.
Consolidated net profit plunged 43% to Rs 108 crore in the July-September period, compared to Rs 189 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to results announced on Wednesday. Higher expenses contributed to the decline.
The bottom-line fell for the second consecutive quarter.
Revenue from operations of the PSU shipmaker fell 2% to Rs 1,119 crore, marking another quarter of decline.
The company's operational performance fared poorly. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 63% to Rs 74 crore, compared to Rs 197 crore. Margin contracted to 6.6% from 17.3%.
Income from shipbuilding segment dropped 12%, while ship repair rose 27%.
Cochin Shipyard Share Price
Shares of Cochin Shipyard settled 2.1% higher at Rs 1,792.05 on the BSE, ahead of the results, compared to a 0.7% advance in the benchmark Sensex.