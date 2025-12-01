Coal India's Production Drops By 3.7% In April-November Period To 453.5 Million

Business NewsMarketsCoal India's Production Drops By 3.7% In April-November Period To 453.5 Million
The company's production rose by 1.2% to 68 MT during the last month, over 67.2 MT in November last fiscal (Image Source: Coal India)
State-owned CIL's coal production dropped by 3.7%t to 453.5 million tonnes (MT) in the April-November period of the current financial year, even as the government is taking several steps to ramp up domestic output and bring down the reliance on imports. Coal India Ltd (CIL), which accounts for over 80% of domestic coal output, produced 471 MT of fossil fuel in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

However, the company's production rose by 1.2% to 68 MT during the last month, over 67.2 MT in November last fiscal. In the financial year 2024-25, CIL produced 781.1 MT of coal, nearly 7% below the company's target for the year. Coal India Ltd's coal production target for 2024-25 was 838 million tonnes.

The company is targeting a production of 875 million tonnes and an offtake of 900 MT in the 2025-26 financial year. Coal India Ltd had earlier said that it would aspire to reach its production target of 875 MT in the current fiscal year. Coal India missed its production target in September and October.

While CIL's production declined 9.8% to 56.4 MT in October, in September, the output of the Maharatna firm dropped to 48.97 MT.

