Coal India Shares Decline As August Production Falls 12%

Shares of Coal India Ltd. fell on Monday after it reported a provisional 11.9% decline in production to 46.1 million tonne in August. The state-owned producer accounted for over 80% of domestic coal output.

The company's coal production was 52.3 million tonne in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal year, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

However, Coal India's production in the April-August period rose to 290.4 million tonne, up from 281.5 million tonne in the previous year, the company stated. Coal offtake in August dropped to 52.1 MT, over 59.1 MT in the corresponding month of the previous financial year.

Coal India's production rose 10% to 773.6 million tonne in 2023-24, but fell short of its production target of 780 MT for the fiscal year.