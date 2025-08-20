Coal India Dividend Of Rs 5.15 — Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify Ahead Of Record Date

Coal India Ltd. will be of interest on Wednesday, as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.15 per share for the financial year 2024-25. The company will pay out Rs 3,173.8 crore in dividends to nearly 23 lakh shareholders.

The proposal will require shareholders' approval at the upcoming annual general meeting on Aug. 28. "The dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM. The record date for the final dividend would be fixed and intimated in due course," according to a stock exchange filing.

The record date to determine the eligible shareholders for the Coal India final dividend will be Thursday, Aug. 21. Under the T+1 settlement system, investors must buy shares by Aug. 20 to make it to the shareholders' record list.

The government, which owns 63.13% equity, will be paid Rs 2,003 crore in dividends. Retail investors holding nominal share capital up to Rs 2 lakh own a 4.18% stake in Coal India, pegging their share of dividend at Rs 132 crore.

The company paid its first interim dividend for FY25 of Rs 15.75 per share in October 2024, followed by Rs 5.6 per share in January 2025.

The PSU company has a dividend yield of 6.88%, according to Screener. Dividend yield is a ratio that shows a company's annual dividends relative to its shares' market price.

Coal India share price settled 0.6% lower at Rs 387.8 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday. The stock has been flat over the last 12 months but fallen 26% on a year-to-date basis.