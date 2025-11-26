CLSA Sees Nifty Consolidating Before Move Toward 26,800

Despite the near-term slowdown, Balanco maintains a constructive outlook. The key technical marker for preserving the bullish trend remains the 24,448–25,669 support area. As long as Nifty holds above this region, CLSA continues to anticipate an eventual break above the 2024 highs.

Should Nifty succeed in clearing resistance decisively, Balanco projects a move towards the 26,700–26,800 zone. This upside target is derived from the measured move projection of the July–October trading range, pointing to further headroom for the index once consolidation plays out.

The Nifty gained 0.61% for the week to 26,068.15, and the Sensex rose 0.79% to 85,231.92, supported by optimism around India-US trade negotiations, strong second quarter earnings, and easing inflation.

But with the rupee's volatility and critical economic data around the corner, the next few sessions will determine whether the market can defy gravity or whether the currency storm will cap the rally just short of a new high.