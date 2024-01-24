CLSA Global Acquires 3.1% Additional Stake In Sunteck Realty For Rs 207 Crore

NDTV ProfitMarketsCLSA Global Acquires 3.1% Additional Stake In Sunteck Realty For Rs 207 Crore
Briarwood Capital Master Fund Ltd. sold 47.15 lakh shares (3.21%), while CLSA Global Markets picked up 46.52 lakh shares.

24 Jan 2024, 07:35 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Sunteck Realty website)</p></div>
(Source: Sunteck Realty website)

CLSA Global Markets Pte. has acquired an additional 3.17% of Sunteck Realty Ltd. for Rs 207.2 crore via an open market transaction.

Briarwood Capital Master Fund Ltd. sold 47.15 lakh shares (3.21%), while CLSA Global Markets picked up 46.52 lakh shares (3.17%) at Rs 445.5 apiece, according to data from the Bombay Stock Exchange.

As of December 2023, CLSA Global Markets held 1.19% stake in the realty firm, based on BSE data.

Shares of Sunteck Realty closed 2.73% lower at Rs 429.4 apiece, as compared with a 0.98% advance in the benchmark BSE Sensex.

