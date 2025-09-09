Clear Govt Policies, Tax Regulations To Encourage Crypto Investments: Mudrex Report

Clear regulations and policies will likely spike investment in crypto assets, as per latest survey report from Mudrex. The survey showed that 90% people believe clearer government policies would encourage crypto investment.

The survey also showed that the view is consistent across all age group. However, people in the age group of 25–37 will most likely increase their investment in the digital asset once there is clarity over government regulation.

Regulation in India is viewed as trust-building mechanism, not a financial barrier, the report said. Clear rules will likely create confidence across both mass and affluent investors, the report said.