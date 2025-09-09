Clear Govt Policies, Tax Regulations To Encourage Crypto Investments: Mudrex Report
Mudrex's survey has collected responses from 9,352 individuals across India, representing a wide spectrum of age groups, income levels, professions, and regions
Clear regulations and policies will likely spike investment in crypto assets, as per latest survey report from Mudrex. The survey showed that 90% people believe clearer government policies would encourage crypto investment.
The survey also showed that the view is consistent across all age group. However, people in the age group of 25–37 will most likely increase their investment in the digital asset once there is clarity over government regulation.
Regulation in India is viewed as trust-building mechanism, not a financial barrier, the report said. Clear rules will likely create confidence across both mass and affluent investors, the report said.
The biggest factor weighing on investors' mind is 30% tax on gains from investment in cryptos. It is regarded as the single biggest barrier to investor's participation. Other concerns were inability to offset losses, fraudulent activities, and 1% tax deducted at source, and 3% exchange fee.
India continues to stand at the forefront of the global crypto movement. The country has ranked first in crypto adoption for the third consecutive year, Mudrex cited Chainalysis report 2025. This shows that India is one of the world's fastest-growing markets for crypto or virtual digital assets.
Most respondents in the Mudrex survey agreed that they invest in the digital asset for long-term wealth creation rather than doing short-term speculative activities.
Interestingly, the survey also showed that it may affect political decisions of people invested in the digital assets. Around 91% respondents said that regulations related to crypto may impact their voting decisions.
Mudrex's survey has collected responses from 9,352 individuals across India, representing a wide spectrum of age groups, income levels, professions, and regions, the report said.