Clean Science Stock Sinks After Avendus Spark Punches Sell Trade Twice

Shares of Clean Science and Technology Ltd. hit a 52-week low on Thursday after a broker to a block deal erroneously sold twice the equity on offer. The promoter sold equity via large trades.

The dealer to the transaction, Avendus Spark sold extra shares in the open market. Sources told NDTV Profit that the broker will compensate for the extra shares sold in the trade.

Around 90 million shares were traded in block deals compared to 25.5 million (24% equity) planned.

The floor price of the offer was Rs 1,030 apiece, a nearly 13% discount to Wednesday's closing price, according to Bloomberg. The promoter stake is 74.97% as of June.

Clean Science share price declined 9.3% intraday to Rs 1,070.5 apiece on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty 50 was up 0.07%.

Avendus Spark said in a statement that they are "reviewing the facts with utmost priority and remain fully committed to addressing this matter responsibly and in line with the highest standards of governance".