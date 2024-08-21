CK Narayan Bullish On Packaging Films Stocks As Fundamentals Recover

The packaging films sector has the potential for a near-term rally, according to CK Narayan, founder of NeoTrader. He prefers Uflex Ltd. in the segment.

Packaging films is a swinging space in the market, he said. "When the seasonality kicks in, the gains are tremendous. They are well patronised, so popular names are doing reasonably well," Narayan told NDTV Profit in an interview.

"The packaging films industry was doing great prior to 2020. Every company in the space built new capacity. Then the pandemic struck, and this whole space went for a toss because of the supply chain disruptions. As a result, pricing dropped substantially. It was a kind of downward loop for the industry," he said.