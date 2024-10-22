City Union Bank Share Price Jumps Over 12% As Second Quarter Results Enthuse Analysts

City Union Bank Ltd.'s share price surged over 12% to reach the upper circuit on Tuesday, as various brokerages expressed their positive sentiment towards the stock following the bank's better-than-expected net profit in the quarter ended September.

The bank's net profit rose 1.42% year-on-year to Rs 285 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing. Analysts covered by Bloomberg had expected the bank to post a net profit of Rs 272 crore.

Net interest income for the quarter was up 8% at Rs 582 crore, compared to Rs 538 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Gross non-performing assets improved sequentially to 3.54% as against 3.88%, and net NPA was at 1.62% as against 1.87%.

Yes Securities said that the bank showcases positive outcomes as the lender's various parts of the return-on-assets tree are behaving well, including balance sheet growth, asset quality, and net interest margins. The brokerage maintains its 'buy' rating for the stock with a target price of Rs 195 apiece, implying more than 29% upside.