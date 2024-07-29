City Union Bank Shares Hit 52-Week High After Q1 Profit Rises 16%

Shares of City Union Bank Ltd. surged over 9% to hit a 52-week high on Monday, after its profit surged over 16% in the quarter ended June 2024.

The bank's net profit surged 16.4% year-on-year to Rs 264 crore for the June quarter, according to an exchange filing. The lender's gross NPA came down to 3.88%, compared to 3.99% in the last quarter of fiscal 2024. Net NPA also eased to 1.87% versus 1.97% a quarter ago.

The board of City Union Bank also approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via qualified institutional placements.