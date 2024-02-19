Citi Suggests Key Triggers And Stocks To Watch After Resilient Q3 Earnings

Indian companies delivered another resilient earnings in the quarter ended December 2023, largely led by the industrial and energy sectors, according to Citi Research.

The Ebitda growth of companies listed on the BSE 100 and Nifty 50 stood at 18% and 13% year-on-year, respectively, while their earnings growth was ahead at 19% and 10%, respectively, Citi said.

During the third-quarter earnings, upgrades exceeded downgrades for FY24E in Citi's coverage of BSE-100 in the ratio 41:33 and for FY25E in the ratio 39:35, the research firm said in a Feb. 16 note. The revision trajectory, while modestly negative, remains better than long-term average trends in earnings revisions, the note said.

Citi's and consensus Nifty earnings per share growth projections for FY24E, FY25E and FY26E are 18%, 14%, and 13%, and 20%, 15%, and 14%, respectively. This implies a Citi and consensus EPS growth projection of a 13–14% compound annual growth rate for FY24E–26E, the note said.