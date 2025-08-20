Citi Slashes Targets Across IT Pack — Check Latest Prices For TCS, Coforge And More

Citi has revised its target prices downward for several Indian IT stocks, citing a challenging growth outlook and a broader decline in valuations across the sector. The firm has maintained its cautious stance on most counters, with Sell ratings reiterated on most of the stocks under review. The only exception is Hexaware Technologies, which has a Buy rating despite a trimmed target price.

Citi's updates reflect minor changes in financial estimates for the fiscal years 2025-2028, primarily to account for currency fluctuations and operational adjustments. However, the main reason for the downward revision in target prices is a reduction in valuation multiples, which is a measure of how much investors are willing to pay for a company's earnings due to weaker growth expectations.