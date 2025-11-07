Citi Research Projects Over 50% Upside Potential For LIC Despite Slashing Target Price — Here's Why
Citi Research slashed Life Insurance Corp's target price despite the company reporting strong numbers for the July–September. It reduced the target price to Rs 1,354 from Rs 1,370 apiece. The current target price implies a 51% upside potential from Thursday's close price.
The brokerage maintained a buy rating on the stock. It will monitor market share stabilisation in individual annualised premium equivalent for any re-rating.
Citi Research increased the mark-to-market cut to 50% from 40% for Life Insurance Corp after it factored in downside risks from the present sluggishness in the market.
Life Insurance Corp reported a strong quarter as far as operations are concerned. The insurance company focused on re-alignment of product mix, and improving sub-segment margins, Citi Research said in a note.
The company reported that its value of new business grew 145 basis points on the year despite higher unit-linked insurance plan within overall non-saving businesses.
Citi Research expects that Life Insurance Corp's 12-month rolling VNB margin trajectory to be at -0.9% because of the operation assumption changes impact in the first half of the current financial year. The company should control overheads, expected higher volumes, which will drive the operating leverage and improving quality of business to maintain its VNB margins.
LIC Q2 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net Profit rose 30.7% to Rs 10,099 crore versus Rs 7,729 crore
Solvency Ratio at 2.13% versus 1.98%
Thirteenth-month persistency Ratio at 68.19% versus 70.9% (Cons, QoQ)
Net Premium Income rose 5.5% to Rs 1.27 lakh crore from Rs 1.2 lakh crore
Sixty-first-month persistency ratio to 55.12% versus 58.31% (Cons, QoQ)
In the bear case scenario, Citi Research assumed negligible growth in value of new business over the next decade and a 100% haircut to financial year 2025's mark-to-market in electricvehicles.
As Life Insurance Corp engages in discussion with potential and existing investors for a possible stake sale in the future, unlocking trapped value will take a centre stage, according to the brokerage.