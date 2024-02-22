Citi Research: Nifty Expected To See 14% Earnings Growth For Couple Of Years

Earnings are holding up well and there is an expectation of a 14% compound annual growth rate in earnings for the Nifty for a couple of years, according to Surendra Goyal, head of Citi Research India.

Goyal said the overall sentiment is upbeat and the third-quarter earnings support the future outlook. "When we talk to investors, valuations are something that comes (up) in talk. The premium to other emerging markets is significant," he told NDTV Profit in an interview.

On the third-quarter performance, Goyal said there had been a significant number of upgrades, especially in sectors like autos, driven by improved margins. The energy sector has shown robust numbers and certain stocks in the industrials sector have performed well.

On the flip side, there have been downgrades in the financial sector, while some select materials have also experienced downgrades, he said. "Other larger sectors had pretty much the same trajectory."