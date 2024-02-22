Citi Research: Nifty Expected To See 14% Earnings Growth For Couple Of Years
The energy sector has shown robust numbers, and certain stocks in the industrials sector have performed well.
Earnings are holding up well and there is an expectation of a 14% compound annual growth rate in earnings for the Nifty for a couple of years, according to Surendra Goyal, head of Citi Research India.
Goyal said the overall sentiment is upbeat and the third-quarter earnings support the future outlook. "When we talk to investors, valuations are something that comes (up) in talk. The premium to other emerging markets is significant," he told NDTV Profit in an interview.
On the third-quarter performance, Goyal said there had been a significant number of upgrades, especially in sectors like autos, driven by improved margins. The energy sector has shown robust numbers and certain stocks in the industrials sector have performed well.
On the flip side, there have been downgrades in the financial sector, while some select materials have also experienced downgrades, he said. "Other larger sectors had pretty much the same trajectory."
Underwhelming Deposit Growth
The focus is on the banks' performance, where headline earnings showed improvement, according to Kunal Shah, research analyst – Indian banks, financials at Citi Research.
However, qualitatively, there is an underwhelming performance in deposit growth and a moderation in loan growth compared to what was observed in the second quarter, Shah said.
There has been a slight increase in retail slippage, although it is not uniform across all banks but specific to certain areas. On the qualitative aspect, the overall performance did not fare well, he said.
The narrative and focus for many banks are centred around driving growth through deposits. There is a tightening of liquidity, and challenges are being encountered in mobilising deposits, according to Shah.
Some banks are experiencing difficulties on the growth side, he said. "There was not too much disappointment on the margins."
Operating leverage delta, which remains available, will support earnings growth as we move into financial years 2025 and 2026, he said.
The public sector banks are typically cyclical, while private banks are more structural, Shah said. "We like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank."
Continued Recovery Of Capex
In the industrial sector across the board, both big and small companies experienced good-to-very good order inflow in the third quarter. This indicates a continued recovery in capital expenditure in India, according to Atul Tiwari, research analyst – industrials, electric utilities and property.
Valuations in certain areas might be relatively high and as long as the order growth remains at 20–25% or higher, return on capital stays high and there is a consistent inflow of cash. These valuations are likely to be sustained, he said.
Earnings Upgrades In Energy Sector
Companies in the energy sector, particularly the downstream or oil marketing firms, have consistently reported strong and robust numbers. There is a trend of ongoing earnings upgrades in this sector, according to Saurabh Handa, research analyst - oil, gas, telecom at Citi Research.
"We believe there is still room for stocks to go up further from here," Handa said. Specifically, he is positive on Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. recommending a 'buy' on these stocks.
Looking forward to the next fiscal, the earnings outlook appears fairly optimistic, given the expectation that crude oil prices will remain range bound, according to Handa.
View On IT, BFSI
On information technology sector, the crucial factor will be the slope of recovery. Goyal said the expectation is for fiscal 2025 to outperform the current one.
However, in their India strategy, there is still an underweight position on IT services, Goyal said.