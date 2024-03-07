Citi Constructive On Apollo Hospitals, Max Healthcare Amid Concerns Over Standard Pricing

Standardisation of hospital rates may face implementation challenges as well as possible long-term repercussions for the country’s healthcare infrastructure, according to Citi Research.

Hospital stocks are down 10–13% over the past week after the Supreme Court expressed displeasure at the Union government's inaction to standardise the rate for hospital services.

The top court had observed last week that it would consider accepting a petitioner's request with regard to the adoption of the Central Government Health Scheme rates as an interim measure if the government does not come out with a concrete proposal by the next date of hearing.

The government’s response over the Supreme Court directive is still awaited and uncertainty over this may remain an overhang in the near term, Citi said in a March 6 note. "While we await the government’s response on the SC's directive, we believe that it's difficult to standardise the rates for the hospitals services due to multiple variables and complexities involved."

Price standardisation in hospitals also carries with it the risk of jeopardising private investments in the sector that are critical to address the supply-side challenges, it said.

Previously, similar regulations have been met with challenges and had to be diluted, according to the research firm.

"However, the correction offers a long-term buying opportunity, given the structural growth opportunity and high return on capital employed," Citi said. It remains constructive on Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. and Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.