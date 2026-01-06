2026 Could Be A Turning Point For Jio, Airtel, And Vodafone Idea — Here's Why Citi Believes So

India’s telecom sector is heading into 2026 with two clear fault lines that will define investor outcomes. This involves the consolidation-driven strength of the top two players, and a high-stakes recovery phase for the weaker links, according to a new outlook from Citi.

The first framework centres on Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, where Citi sees a confluence of catalysts — tariff hikes, improving average revenue per user (ARPU), slowing capital expenditure, and rising free cash flows — coming together over the next two years.

The second framework focuses on Vodafone Idea and Indus Towers, where government relief, balance-sheet repairs and the return of dividends could determine survivability and sentiment.