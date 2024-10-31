Cipla Share Price Snaps Two-Day Fall To Post Best Session Since July 2023—Here's Why
Cipla's strong recovery came after the US Food and Drug Administration concluded inspection at its Goa facility with 'Voluntary Action Indicated', which paved the way for Abraxane generic launch.
Cipla Ltd.'s share price rebounded strongly from a two-day fall on Thursday to post the best single-day gains since July 2023. The strong recovery came as the US Food and Drug Administration concluded inspection at its Goa facility with 'Voluntary Action Indicated', which paved the way for Abraxane generic launch.
Citi Research said in a report that pancreatic cancer treatment drug Abraxane's approval is contingent upon Goa unit clearance.
Cipla's share price had declined for the past two days as its earnings for July–September failed to impress investors despite meeting estimates. The stock hit over a five-month low on Wednesday after analysts and brokerages cut its target price on concerns over weaker-than-expected performance of domestic business and challenges in its key products.
In the last two days, Cipla lost over 4% of its share value. Recovering the loss, it jumped 10% on Thursday so far.
Cipla was trading 7.54% higher at Rs 1,525.25 apiece.
Cipla share price jumped 10% to Rs 1,560.05 apiece, the highest level since Oct. 21. The intraday gain is highest since July 27, 2023, when Cipla jumped 14.1%.
The stock pared gains to trade 7.39% higher at Rs 1,523.00 apiece as of 10:08 a.m., compared to a 0.26% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
The stock gained 26.92% in 12 months and 22.14% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 18 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 45.63.
Out of 38 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold,' and nine suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 4.3%.