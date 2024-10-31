Cipla Share Price Snaps Two-Day Fall To Post Best Session Since July 2023—Here's Why

Cipla Ltd.'s share price rebounded strongly from a two-day fall on Thursday to post the best single-day gains since July 2023. The strong recovery came as the US Food and Drug Administration concluded inspection at its Goa facility with 'Voluntary Action Indicated', which paved the way for Abraxane generic launch.

Citi Research said in a report that pancreatic cancer treatment drug Abraxane's approval is contingent upon Goa unit clearance.

Cipla's share price had declined for the past two days as its earnings for July–September failed to impress investors despite meeting estimates. The stock hit over a five-month low on Wednesday after analysts and brokerages cut its target price on concerns over weaker-than-expected performance of domestic business and challenges in its key products.

In the last two days, Cipla lost over 4% of its share value. Recovering the loss, it jumped 10% on Thursday so far.