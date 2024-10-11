Cipla Share Price Falls After Chinese Rival Eats Into Cancer Drug Opportunity

Paclitaxel is a chemotherapy medication, used in the treatment of various forms of cancer. The brokerage firm explained that though there are two non-interchangeable generic versions are available for this product, Hengrui’s product is the first interchangeable version that can garner a significant market share as well as can result in decline in the prices.

"Cipla’s generic version has been delayed due to the warning letter at the Goa facility and the outcome of the recent inspection is still uncertain," it said.

Meanwhile, in another report Macquarie noted that Thursday's fall in pharma stocks provides good entry points for pharma stocks. The decline came after Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service published an RFI to seek input on the development of the Medicare $2 Drug List, or M2DL.

The brokerage said it sees minimal adverse impact of M2DL in the medium term: We estimate the M2DL model's current sample list, including 101 drugs, represents only low-single-digit downside for the generic manufacturing industry.

The brokerage has maintained its 'outperform' rating for the stock with target of Rs 1,875, implying an upside of 17.4% from the current level.