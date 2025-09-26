Cipla, Biocon, Lupin, Other Pharma Stocks Under Pressure Post Trump's 100% Tariff

Nifty Pharma index declined 2.67% intraday on Friday after US President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on the sector with an exception for companies that have manufacturing capacity in the United States.

Specific details are yet to be shared, but preliminary details show that the US tariffs mainly target branded and patented drugs. So, consequently, it is unclear whether complex generics and specialty drugs from India could also face scrutiny.

However, stocks of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Lupin Ltd., and Biocon Ltd. still declined on Friday.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. declined nearly 5% as the company is likely to see some impact until it announces its US capex plans. Cipla Ltd. declined 2.29%, Biocon Ltd. declined 2.78%, Dr Reddy's Lab declined 2.27% intraday to trade at Rs 1,246.20 apiece, and Lupin Ltd. declined 2.47% intraday to trade at Rs 1,915 apiece.