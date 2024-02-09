Chris Wood Adds Airtel To India Portfolio, Cuts RIL, HDFC Bank Weights

Bharti Airtel Ltd. has been added to the India long-only portfolio and the global long-only portfolio of Chris Wood, the global head of equity strategy at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

An investment in Airtel will be introduced in the India long-only portfolio with a 3% weightage, according to the Greed & Fear note dated Feb. 8 This will be paid for by shaving the investment in Reliance Industries Ltd. by three percentage points, he wrote in the note.

The investment in HDFC Bank Ltd. will also be reduced by two percentage points, while the investments in Axis Bank Ltd. and State Bank of India will be increased by a percentage point each, the note said.

In the global long-only portfolio, HDFC Bank investment will be reduced by two percentage points, Axis Bank's weight will be raised by one percentage point each, it said.