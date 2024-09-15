Chinese Stock Traders Ponder Just How Bad The Economy Can Get

A slew of poor economic data from China is deepening pessimism among equities traders wondering what it’d take for authorities to initiate forceful stimulus.

Figures released Saturday showed Chinese factory output, consumption and investment all slowed more than forecast for August, and the jobless rate unexpectedly rose to a six-month high. Home prices declined from the previous month.

“The fear is that the authorities are losing control of the economy and they won’t admit it,” said Gary Dugan, chief executive officer of the Global CIO Office. “The market looks set to go to significantly lower levels in the absence of real, substantial new policies.”

Concern that Beijing doesn’t have the stomach to turn things around has weighed on the nation’s equities. The CSI 300 Index fell to its lowest since early 2019 last week. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index has dropped 13% from a high in May.