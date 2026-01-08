China’s OpenAI Rival Zhipu Debuts In HK After $558 Million IPO

Knowledge Atlas Technology JSC Ltd. will start trading in Hong Kong on Thursday after a $558 million initial public offering, becoming the first major Chinese generative-AI startup to list.

The company, better known as Zhipu, offered 37.4 million shares at HK$116.20 ($14.9) apiece to investors last week. Its shares allocated to retail investors were subscribed by more than 1,159 times. Shares rose as much as 35% in the gray market ahead of its debut.

Zhipu is the first of China’s “AI tigers,” which are startups building large language models to rival OpenAI Inc. and Anthropic PBC, to go public. Their ambitions are curbed by US export controls restricting access to advanced chips from firms like Nvidia Corp. The listing offers an early test of whether markets view these companies as credible challengers to US peers.

“We have a positive view of this IPO,” analyst Douglas Kim wrote in a note on Smartkarma, estimating the shares to trade at nearly double the issue price. Many investors are willing to pay for such high valuations mainly due to Zhipu’s position as one of the leaders in the segment, he said.