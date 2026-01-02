China’s Multi-Asset Funds Dominate Top Performers As Tech Soars

Chinese multi-asset funds trounced their global peers last year with a simple strategy: bet big on tech stocks.

The country dominated the rankings of the world’s most successful cross-asset mutual funds managing more than $500 million, taking 13 of the top 20 spots, according to Bloomberg data. Seven of the Chinese funds delivered returns of more than 100% over the course of the year.

The approach of many of these firms was cross-asset in name only. They overwhelmingly put their money into China’s stock market, riding a boom in shares linked to artificial intelligence.

Many even flocked to the same handful of shares: Optical communications firm Eoptolink Technology Inc., which jumped more than 400% last year, was one of the top holdings of all 13 of the leading funds. Shares of rival Zhongji Innolight Co. were owned by a dozen of them.

The performance of these funds underscores just how profitable bets on AI have been over the past 12 months, even as US President Donald Trump’s unpredictable trade policies rattled global markets. After buzz about Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek opened the year, Trump quickly became the No. 1 fixation for traders. By the end of 2025, though, AI was once again the dominant theme.