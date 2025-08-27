China’s $1 Trillion Stock Rally Spurs Curbs From Broker, Funds

The Sinolink margin increase was prompted by concern over potential losses for clients should there be a correction after the recent sharp rise in the stock market, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

It’s unclear whether recent moves were triggered by regulatory guidance.

In just the past month, China stocks have added more than $1 trillion to their market value. The Shanghai Composite Index has hit a decade-high and the CSI 300 Index has surged more than 20% from this year’s low.

Animal spirits are back in China as trade tensions with the US have eased and as investors bet on government moves to bolster the economy. Trading volumes on mainland exchanges hit more than 3.1 trillion yuan ($433 billion) on Monday, the second highest ever, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

The outstanding balance for margin trading, a barometer for market sentiment, reached over 2.1 trillion yuan this week, a level last seen in June 2015 when stocks were in the height of an epic boom. Analysts have pointed out the ratio of newly added margin purchases reached nearly 12% of turnover on Friday to top a high in October, potentially showing a degree of fear of missing out as much of the trading is made on borrowed cash.

Flocking to the market, retail investors opened 71% more new stock accounts in July than the same month last year, according to exchange data.