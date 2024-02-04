NDTV ProfitMarketsChina Vows To Prevent Abnormal Market Fluctuations, CSRC Says
ADVERTISEMENT

China Vows To Prevent Abnormal Market Fluctuations, CSRC Says

China vows to maintain capital market stability and will resolutely prevent abnormal market fluctuations, the securities regulator.

04 Feb 2024, 05:32 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Buildings in Pudong's Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China, on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. China will halt the lending of certain shares for short selling from Monday, the securities regulator announced Sunday, in a move to support the country’s slumping stock markets. (Source: Raul Ariano/Bloomberg</p></div>
Buildings in Pudong's Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China, on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. China will halt the lending of certain shares for short selling from Monday, the securities regulator announced Sunday, in a move to support the country’s slumping stock markets. (Source: Raul Ariano/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China vows to maintain capital market stability and will resolutely prevent abnormal market fluctuations, the securities regulator said Sunday as the country’s stock selloff deepened.

Authorities will actively work with relevant parties and coordinate the implementation of various measures to stabilize the market and boost confidence, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission. 

The authority will also increase efforts to guide more medium and long-term funds into the market, it added.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT