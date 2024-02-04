ADVERTISEMENT
China Vows To Prevent Abnormal Market Fluctuations, CSRC Says
China vows to maintain capital market stability and will resolutely prevent abnormal market fluctuations, the securities regulator said Sunday as the country's stock selloff deepened.
(Bloomberg) -- China vows to maintain capital market stability and will resolutely prevent abnormal market fluctuations, the securities regulator said Sunday as the country’s stock selloff deepened.
Authorities will actively work with relevant parties and coordinate the implementation of various measures to stabilize the market and boost confidence, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
The authority will also increase efforts to guide more medium and long-term funds into the market, it added.
