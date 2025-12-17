China Stocks Have Rallied 16% This Year, Yet It Is 22% Away From Record Highs

China's stock market has surged this year, on the back of foreign institutional flows, global tech rally, resilient export growth and despite trade frictions with the United States.

The benchmark CSI 300 index, composed of big Chinese companies traded in Shanghai or Shenzhen, is up 16% year-to-date. Comparatively, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has gained 24% during this period. MSCI Asia Pacific Index, the broadest gauge for the region, is up 28%.

Overseas funds invested a net $8.3 billion in the June quarter in Chinese stocks, compared with an increase of $29 billion in the previous quarter, according to latest CEIC Data.