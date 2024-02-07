ADVERTISEMENT
China Stock Rally Extends As Policy Support Optimism Grows
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index advanced 1.1%. The onshore benchmark CSI 300 Index rose 0.2%, following a gain of 3.5% Tuesday.
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks rose further Wednesday, extending a rally as hopes grew that authorities will take more forceful measures to sustain a nascent market recovery.
The world’s second-biggest stock market staged an impressive rally Tuesday after policymakers ramped up rescue efforts, such as widening trading curbs on certain investors and a pledge by the nation’s sovereign wealth fund to boost its support. News that regulators plan to brief President Xi Jinping on markets also fueled optimism about more concerted efforts.
WATCH: Lorraine Tan of Morningstar explains why she thinks the region’s markets markets are reasonably attractive led by China.Source: Bloomberg
