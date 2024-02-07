NDTV ProfitMarketsChina Stock Rally Extends As Policy Support Optimism Grows
ADVERTISEMENT

China Stock Rally Extends As Policy Support Optimism Grows

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index advanced 1.1%. The onshore benchmark CSI 300 Index rose 0.2%, following a gain of 3.5% Tuesday.

07 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An electronic ticker displays stock figures in Pudong's Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China. (Photographer: Raul Ariano/Bloomberg)</p></div>
An electronic ticker displays stock figures in Pudong's Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China. (Photographer: Raul Ariano/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks rose further Wednesday, extending a rally as hopes grew that authorities will take more forceful measures to sustain a nascent market recovery.  

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index advanced 1.1%. The onshore benchmark CSI 300 Index rose 0.2%, following a gain of 3.5% Tuesday. 

The world’s second-biggest stock market staged an impressive rally Tuesday after policymakers ramped up rescue efforts, such as widening trading curbs on certain investors and a pledge by the nation’s sovereign wealth fund to boost its support. News that regulators plan to brief President Xi Jinping on markets also fueled optimism about more concerted efforts.

WATCH: Lorraine Tan of Morningstar explains why she thinks the region’s markets markets are reasonably attractive led by China.Source: Bloomberg
WATCH: Lorraine Tan of Morningstar explains why she thinks the region’s markets markets are reasonably attractive led by China.Source: Bloomberg

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT