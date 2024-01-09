China’s Weight In Emerging-Market Index Drops To Record Low

“China’s impact on emerging markets has declined on several fronts,” said Caesar P. Maasry, the head of EM cross-asset strategy research at Goldman Sachs in New York. “The most obvious is the decline in representation within the MSCI EM index, but equally important, China’s economic ‘spillover’ effects to other emerging markets also appear to be waning. Accordingly, we find investors are more willing to express views within the EM complex without requiring an underlying bullish China view.”