China’s Small-Cap Crash Shows What Happens Without Market Rescue

In a sign of how fragile market sentiment has been, the CSI 300 has wiped out all its gains since late last month when policymakers were said to be mulling 2 trillion yuan ($278 billion) of support as part of a stock stabilization fund. Liu Yuhui, an academic at a government think tank, told a local media outlet that the nation should set up a stocks stabilization fund as soon as possible to boost market confidence, with an aim to get its size to 10 trillion yuan or more.