China Bulls Getting Tired Of Waiting For Elusive Stock Recovery

(Bloomberg) -- Weakness in Chinese equities is eroding the confidence of some of Wall Street’s staunchest supporters, with hopes for a turnaround fading in the world’s No. 2 economy.

Over the past two weeks, long-standing China bulls UBS Global Wealth Management, Nomura Holdings Inc., and JPMorgan Chase & Co. have all downgraded the country’s equities, citing concerns ranging from the property-led demand slump to piecemeal stimulus measures and geopolitical tensions ahead of the US elections.

The thinning patience with an increasingly elusive Chinese stock rebound has coincided with growing consensus among the world’s biggest banks that the country will fail to meet its growth target of around 5% this year. The market weakness could also quicken a shift away from the China-centric model toward new favorites like India, Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

“I find this slew of downgrades to be like people throwing in the towel” on China equities, said Britney Lam, head of long-short equities at Magellan Investments Holding Ltd. While light positioning may trigger a short-term rebound in China, Lam said she prefers Japan and India in the long run.