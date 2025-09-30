China Backs Trump's Peace Plan To End Gaza War

US administration led by President Donald Trump introduced a 20 point peace plan on Sept. 29 for Israel and Hamas. The plan was accepted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. If it comes into the effect, it will result in full withdrawal of Israel Defence Forces from the Gaza Strip in three stages.

Alongside other countries, China expressed its support for the plan to end the war in Gaza, which includes an immediate cessation of hostilities and the release of 20 living Israeli hostages held by Hamas, PTI reported.

'China welcomes and supports all efforts conducive to easing tensions between Palestine and Israel,' PTI said quoting Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo’s statement made during a media briefing in response to inquiries about the plan.

China calls on all relevant parties to earnestly implement the relevant UN resolutions, achieve an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, release all detainees, and urgently alleviate the local humanitarian crisis, the spokesperson added as per PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also on Tuesday welcomed the proposed plans to end the Gaza conflict, describing it as a 'viable pathway' to lasting peace in West Asia.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared, "We welcome President Donald J. Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region."

"We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump’s initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace," he wrote further.

French President, Emmanuel Macron also took to X and said, “I welcome President Donald Trump’s commitment to ending the war in Gaza and securing the release of all hostages.”

He further added that, “I expect Israel to engage resolutely on this basis. Hamas has no choice but to immediately release all hostages and follow this plan”.