Chicanery Epidemic: How The Use Of Research Analyst IDs Are Fueling Investor Scams

In March, a senior SEBI official disclosed that since October 2024, the market watchdog had removed over 70,000 fraudulent investment handles and misleading posts. Whole-time member Ananth Narayan said this while addressing a room full of registered analysts.

Little did we know that these analysts would become the involuntary parties impleaded in the investor frauds run by nameless scamsters.

As per at least 11 registered research analysts whom NDTV Profit spoke to, research analysts are facing a rampant misuse of their publicly available registration numbers. Nameless scamsters use these registration numbers to defraud unsuspecting investors.

Investors are onboarded through Telegram, Facebook, WhatsApp groups, and spam messages promising assured returns.

“One such instance happened with us a year back when a Kolkata-based investor, who was an MBBS student, told us that someone had used our registration number to defraud him," said Sajeesh Krishnan, MD, AAA Profit Analytics Ltd, a Kerala-based firm.

The student found the advisor's authentic phone number through a website and informed them. The fraudsters used the illusion of the firm's infrastructure, but their own bank account numbers for the transactions with unsuspecting investors.

"However, no proper help is available in such cases. We filed a complaint with the cyber police and informed SEBI about it, and the scamsters stopped using our name," Krishnan said.

When asked about the frequency of such issues, Aashish Rajput, a registered analyst from Delhi, mentioned that this is very common and he too had to file a cyber complaint last year.

"I informed investors through a YouTube video as well... Sometimes, even those running unregistered advisory channels use these registration numbers to scam investors”, he said.