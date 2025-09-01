CG Power Shares Hit Seven-Month High, Extend Gains To Second Session: What's Behind The Rally?

CG Power And Industrial Solutions Ltd. share price extended gains to a second session after its unit launched first outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing facility. CG Semi Pvt. Ltd. launched the facility on Thursday and since then the parent stock has gained 4.56% in two sessions to Monday. The facility is set up in Sanand, Gujarat.

After the launch CG Semi has become one of India's full-service OSAT providers. It will offer solutions across both traditional and advanced packaging technologies. The facility has support from both the central and state governments CG Semi has also collaborated with Renesas and Stars Microelectronics. It is also investing Rs 7,600 crore over five years to develop two state-of-art facilities in Sanand, Gujarat.