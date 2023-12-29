NDTV ProfitMarketsCESC To Raise Rs 100 Crore From Axis Bank Via NCDs
CESC To Raise Rs 100 Crore From Axis Bank Via NCDs

The board approved allotment of 10,000 secured, unlisted, redeemable, rated NCDs with a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each.

29 Dec 2023, 02:16 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Signage of Axis Bank seen at one of its branch in Bengaluru, India. (Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Signage of Axis Bank seen at one of its branch in Bengaluru, India. (Source: NDTV Profit)

Power utility CESC Ltd on Friday said it received board's approval for raising Rs 100 crore from Axis Bank through issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

The committee of the board of directors at its meeting approved the allotment of 10,000 secured, unlisted, redeemable, rated non-convertible debentures having a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 100 crore on a private placement basis to Axis Bank Limited, CESC said in a regulatory filing.

