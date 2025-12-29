Centre To Borrow Rs 3.84 Lakh Crore Via Short-Term Treasury Bills In Q4

The Union government on Monday said it plans to borrow Rs 3.84 lakh crore from short-term treasury bills spread over 12 weeks during the fourth quarter of the current financial year to meet short-term funding requirements.

The weekly auction would vary between Rs 29,000 crore and Rs 35,000 crore, the finance ministry said in a statement.

This amount is Rs 10,000 crore lower than Rs 3.94 lakh crore raised during the same quarter in the previous financial year. The government had issued an auction calendar of treasury bills worth Rs 2.47 lakh crore for the third quarter of the current financial year ending December 31, 2025.

The government, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, will have the flexibility to modify the indicated amount and timing for auction of Treasury Bills depending on the requirements, evolving market conditions and other relevant factors after giving due notice to the market, the statement said.

Thus, the calendar is subject to change, if circumstances so warrant, including for reasons such as intervening holidays, it said.