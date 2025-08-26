Cement Stocks Poised For Gains Over GST Cut, Price Hikes: UltraTech, Ambuja, Shree Cement Among Top Picks

UltraTech Cement Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., and Shree Cement Ltd. are set to benefit as the cement industry moves towards higher pricing and GST cuts could fast track the premiumisation process, according to Nomura.

The GST Council will meet on Sept. 3 and 4 to decide on the Centre's proposed two-rate GST system. Cement is presently taxed at 28% and is expected to be migrated to the 18% bracket under the proposed reform.

Analysts at Nomura see the GST cut as structurally positive for the industry, as it would make premium and Category A products more affordable for customers, thus increasing the adoption rate.

The domestic cement industry can be categorised into four broad segments based on pricing — Premium, Category A, Category B and Category C. "We estimate Category A accounts for around 40% of total volumes at the moment; the GST reforms could increase this to around 55-60% by FY30 versus our base case of 50%," a note said.