Cement Sector To Add Strength? Goldman Sachs Predicts Resilient Q2 Earnings

The cement sector could prove to be resilient in the upcoming earnings season, according to Goldman Sachs.

Goldman Sachs has a 'buy' rating on UltraTech Cement Ltd., 'neutral' rating on Shree Cements Ltd., Dalmia Cement Ltd. and JSW Cement Ltd.

Price sustainability in July or August, despite weaker than expected volumes in a seasonally weak quarter, has driven stable operational numbers for Indian cement companies.

The brokerage further noted the volumes were already weak in July and August, growing mid-single digits. The first half of September has seen weakness, but the last week should see growth driven by post-GST cut pent-up demand.

Costs have been generally stable – although pet-coke prices have spiked recently, compounded by the depreciating rupee, it added.