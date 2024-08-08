Ceigall India Debuts At 2.99% Premium Over IPO Price
The initial public offering was subscribed 13.75 times on its final day.
Shares of Ceigall India Ltd. listed on the BSE on Thursday at Rs 413 apiece, a premium of 2.99% over the issue price of Rs 401. The stock debuted at Rs 419 per share on National Stock Exchange, a premium of 4.49%.
The initial public offering was subscribed 13.75 times on its third day, led by institutional investors. The IPO consisted of fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 684.3 crore and an offer for sale of 1.42 crore shares by promoters and an existing investor.
About Ceigall India
The infrastructure construction company specialises in infrastructure construction, focusing on structural projects like elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway overpasses, tunnels, highways, expressways and runways.
Ceigall is currently managing 18 projects, including metro projects and multi-lane highways. As of June, the company's order book amounted to Rs 9,470.8 crore. Projects awarded by the National Highways Authority of India contributed 80.31% to its order book.