MarketsCE Info Shares Decline Over 8% After Block Deals
ADVERTISEMENT

CE Info Shares Decline Over 8% After Block Deals

Approximately 5.3% of equity changed hands in more than one block deal.

12 Jun 2025, 10:38 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>CE Info Systems shares fell as much as 8.48% to Rs 1,787.60 apiece, the lowest level since May 9. (Photo source: MapmyIndia website)</p></div>
CE Info Systems shares fell as much as 8.48% to Rs 1,787.60 apiece, the lowest level since May 9. (Photo source: MapmyIndia website)

CE Info Systems Ltd.'s shares slumped more than 8% amid high volumes, after two block deals worth Rs 52.55 crore on the NSE. The number of shares traded amounted to a total of 27.94 lakh.

Approximately 5.3% of equity changed hands in more than one block deal. However, the identities of the buyers and sellers remain unknown. Two promoters, Rakesh Kumar Verma and Rashmi Verma, hold 41.64% and 9.47% shares, respectively.

ALSO READ

Asian Paints Share Price Rises 2% After Block Deals Worth Rs 7,703 Crore
Opinion
Asian Paints Share Price Rises 2% After Block Deals Worth Rs 7,703 Crore
Read More

CE Info Share Price

CE Info Shares Decline Over 8% After Block Deals

The scrip fell as much as 8.48% to Rs 1,787.60 apiece, the lowest level since May 9. It pared losses to trade 7.93% lower at Rs 1,799 apiece, as of 10:05 a.m. This compares to a 0.26% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 13.33% on a year-to-date basis, and is down 9.36% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 207 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.48.

Out of six analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 18.9%.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Today: Sensex Slumps Nearly 900 Points; Nifty Settle Below 25,000; Tata Motors Top Loser
Opinion
Stock Market Today: Sensex Slumps Nearly 900 Points; Nifty Settle Below 25,000; Tata Motors Top Loser
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT