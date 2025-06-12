CE Info Shares Decline Over 8% After Block Deals

The scrip fell as much as 8.48% to Rs 1,787.60 apiece, the lowest level since May 9. It pared losses to trade 7.93% lower at Rs 1,799 apiece, as of 10:05 a.m. This compares to a 0.26% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 13.33% on a year-to-date basis, and is down 9.36% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 207 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.48.

Out of six analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 18.9%.