CDSL Shares Hit Life High After Board Approves Bonus Share Issue

Shares of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. hit an all-time high on Monday after its board approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio 1:1.

The issuance of bonus shares shall be from capitalisation of free reserves including general reserves and retained earnings of the company on record date Aug. 24, 2024, the company said in an exchange filing.

Post the issuance, the share capital will amount to Rs 209 crore, and the bonus shares are expected to be credited on or before Sept. 1, 2024.

The ex-date for the bonus issue will be Aug. 23, while the record date for the same is Aug. 24.